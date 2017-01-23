17-month-old hospitalized after chewing on bag of cocaine
A mother was charged when her 17-month-old daughter was found unresponsive after chewing on a baggie of cocaine, according to an affidavit filed in Allen Superior Court. Fort Wayne police responded to the 400 block of Englewood Ct. on Saturday, January 14 after a 911 call reported a toddler not breathing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.
Add your comments below
Fort Wayne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Immigrants search for reassurance
|15 hr
|spytheweb
|1
|Investigators try to figure how pair were elect... (Sep '06)
|Sun
|caveat current
|5
|Calvin Perry,s Murder (Mar '10)
|Jan 16
|Anonymous
|94
|Missing purse
|Jan 13
|Wayne Fort
|2
|Donald Trump for President ..and here's Why.
|Jan 13
|Wayne Fort
|4
|Embelzement and Brothel (Apr '13)
|Jan 2
|Chu Chu Rubusco
|7
|Adults present when baby dies may have been und... (Jan '13)
|Dec 31
|NeldaLou
|28
Find what you want!
Search Fort Wayne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC