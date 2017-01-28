$1.4M approved to expand, renovate Fort Waynea s Coliseum
Commissioners in Allen County have approved $1.4 million in spending to begin renovations and expansion work at Fort Wayne's 13,000-seat Memorial Coliseum. The Friday approvals will pay three Fort Wayne businesses for work on the project, which was announced in October.
