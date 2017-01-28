$1.4M approved to expand, renovate Fo...

$1.4M approved to expand, renovate Fort Waynea s Coliseum

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Tribune

Commissioners in Allen County have approved $1.4 million in spending to begin renovations and expansion work at Fort Wayne's 13,000-seat Memorial Coliseum. The Friday approvals will pay three Fort Wayne businesses for work on the project, which was announced in October.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Wayne Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Terre Haute fire inspection fee proposed Thu What a joke 2
News Seeking hope for heroin users Jan 25 mary 1
The Eden Jan 25 Hvk 2
News Immigrants search for reassurance Jan 23 spytheweb 1
News Investigators try to figure how pair were elect... (Sep '06) Jan 22 caveat current 5
Calvin Perry,s Murder (Mar '10) Jan 16 Anonymous 94
Missing purse Jan 13 Wayne Fort 2
See all Fort Wayne Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Wayne Forum Now

Fort Wayne Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Wayne Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Mexico
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Climate Change
  4. China
  5. Wikileaks
 

Fort Wayne, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,675 • Total comments across all topics: 278,334,859

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC