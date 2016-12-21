Waste Management helps recycle Christmas trees
Christmas trees can be dropped off between December 26 and January 13 at nine locations throughout Fort Wayne, Monroeville, New Haven, Woodburn. and the Grabill/Leo-Cedarville areas.
