Standing with Syria: Prayer service, call to action
This frame grab from Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016 video, shows people walking among damaged buildings on a street filled with debris near the ancient Umayyad Mosque, in the Old City of Aleppo, Syria. A cease-fire deal between rebels and the Syrian government in the city of Aleppo has effectively collapsed, Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016, with fighter jets resuming their devastating air raids over the opposition's densely crowded enclave in the east of the city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.
Add your comments below
Fort Wayne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A 50 year old blond stripper named candy,was fr...
|Thu
|Faque
|1
|Adults present when baby dies may have been und... (Jan '13)
|Dec 18
|NeldaLou
|26
|Looking for adult breast feeding partner in for... (Apr '12)
|Nov 28
|Adrian
|24
|Donald Trump for President ..and here's Why.
|Nov 25
|Space Donkey
|3
|Avoid garnishment with part-time Job, (Feb '15)
|Oct '16
|Beck
|4
|Nova Corp
|Oct '16
|hoosier
|2
|Women who like men who crossdress (Sep '13)
|Oct '16
|helmkej
|18
Find what you want!
Search Fort Wayne Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC