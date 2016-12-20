Standing with Syria: Prayer service, call to action

This frame grab from Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016 video, shows people walking among damaged buildings on a street filled with debris near the ancient Umayyad Mosque, in the Old City of Aleppo, Syria. A cease-fire deal between rebels and the Syrian government in the city of Aleppo has effectively collapsed, Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016, with fighter jets resuming their devastating air raids over the opposition's densely crowded enclave in the east of the city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.