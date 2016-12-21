"Fantasy of Lights" creates...

"Fantasy of Lights" creates colorful winter display

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: WFFT-TV Fort Wayne

Visitors drive through this 1.5 mile winter wonderland with 92 life-size animated light displays, featuring Santa, elves, snowmen and more. Fantasy of Lights usually sees 50,000 people every year and the proceeds support Blue Jacket, a Fort Wayne non-profit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFFT-TV Fort Wayne.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Wayne Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
A 50 year old blond stripper named candy,was fr... Thu Faque 1
Adults present when baby dies may have been und... (Jan '13) Dec 18 NeldaLou 26
Looking for adult breast feeding partner in for... (Apr '12) Nov 28 Adrian 24
Donald Trump for President ..and here's Why. Nov 25 Space Donkey 3
Avoid garnishment with part-time Job, (Feb '15) Oct '16 Beck 4
Nova Corp Oct '16 hoosier 2
Women who like men who crossdress (Sep '13) Oct '16 helmkej 18
See all Fort Wayne Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Wayne Forum Now

Fort Wayne Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Wayne Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Fort Wayne, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,200 • Total comments across all topics: 277,301,583

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC