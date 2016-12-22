Police raid in Fort Wayne uncovers unusual display of drugs and guns
A police raid Wednesday uncovered an unusual set-up of drugs and weapons on the southwest side of Fort Wayne. Officers from Gang and Violent Crimes Unit, Vice and the Emergency Services Team joined forces Wednesday afternoon to bust an alleged drug house located at 741 West Dewald Street.
