PH Landscaping offering free Christmas trees
Starting on Friday at noon, PH Landscaping will be handing out 125 Christmas trees, with stands, lights, and wreaths, free of charge to anyone needing one. The event will be at Connolly's Do It Best in the Southgate Plaza on the south side of Fort Wayne.
