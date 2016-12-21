Pasztor admits guilt in letter to judge

Pasztor admits guilt in letter to judge

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Journal Gazette

Amber Pasztor, the 29-year-old Fort Wayne woman accused of smothering her two children in late September, says she's guilty.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Wayne Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Eden 2 hr Funny Fellow 1
A 50 year old blond stripper named candy,was fr... Dec 22 Faque 1
Adults present when baby dies may have been und... (Jan '13) Dec 18 NeldaLou 26
Looking for adult breast feeding partner in for... (Apr '12) Nov 28 Adrian 24
Donald Trump for President ..and here's Why. Nov '16 Space Donkey 3
Avoid garnishment with part-time Job, (Feb '15) Oct '16 Beck 4
Nova Corp Oct '16 hoosier 2
See all Fort Wayne Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Wayne Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Allen County was issued at December 28 at 8:26PM EST

Fort Wayne Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Wayne Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
 

Fort Wayne, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,614 • Total comments across all topics: 277,410,156

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC