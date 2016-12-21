Pasztor admits guilt in letter to judge
Amber Pasztor, the 29-year-old Fort Wayne woman accused of smothering her two children in late September, says she's guilty.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Wayne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Eden
|2 hr
|Funny Fellow
|1
|A 50 year old blond stripper named candy,was fr...
|Dec 22
|Faque
|1
|Adults present when baby dies may have been und... (Jan '13)
|Dec 18
|NeldaLou
|26
|Looking for adult breast feeding partner in for... (Apr '12)
|Nov 28
|Adrian
|24
|Donald Trump for President ..and here's Why.
|Nov '16
|Space Donkey
|3
|Avoid garnishment with part-time Job, (Feb '15)
|Oct '16
|Beck
|4
|Nova Corp
|Oct '16
|hoosier
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fort Wayne Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC