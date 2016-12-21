Komets survive 4-3 battle with Cincinnati
Near the end of the first, the Komets lead 2-0 over Cincinnati, and the loudest moments in the period would have nothing to do with the Fort Wayne goals. With 12 seconds to go until intermission, Kyle Follmer and Dominic Zombo collided, setting off a brawl that involved almost every player on the ice.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Indiana's NewsCenter.
Add your comments below
Fort Wayne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Amish Framing/Construction Crew
|Thu
|just wondering
|1
|The Eden
|Wed
|Funny Fellow
|1
|A 50 year old blond stripper named candy,was fr...
|Dec 22
|Faque
|1
|Adults present when baby dies may have been und... (Jan '13)
|Dec 18
|NeldaLou
|26
|Looking for adult breast feeding partner in for... (Apr '12)
|Nov '16
|Adrian
|24
|Donald Trump for President ..and here's Why.
|Nov '16
|Space Donkey
|3
|Avoid garnishment with part-time Job, (Feb '15)
|Oct '16
|Beck
|4
Find what you want!
Search Fort Wayne Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC