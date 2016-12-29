Impersonators pose as landscaping business representatives
Ronnie Havens of Pro Cuts Tree Care & Landscaping has reported he does not provide service in the Fort Wayne area. However, consumers have said that individuals claiming to be from Pro Cuts are coming to their home offering tree and landscaping services for a discounted rate.
