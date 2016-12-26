How Indiana's school voucher program soared, and what it says about education in the Trump era

Indiana lawmakers originally promoted the state's school voucher program as a way to make good on America's promise of equal opportunity, offering children from poor and lower-middle-class families an escape from public schools that failed to meet their needs. But five years after the program was established, more than half of the state's voucher recipients have never attended Indiana public schools, meaning that taxpayers are now covering private and religious school tuition for children whose parents had previously footed that bill.

