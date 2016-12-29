Fort Wayne woman reports theft suspec...

Fort Wayne woman reports theft suspect coming to her home

The Fort Wayne Police Department is warning people of thefts being committed by a person who is allowed entry into their home under false pretenses and then steals their valuables. The thefts have been taking place since at least August and have occurred in several different areas of the city.

