Fort Wayne woman reports theft suspect coming to her home
The Fort Wayne Police Department is warning people of thefts being committed by a person who is allowed entry into their home under false pretenses and then steals their valuables. The thefts have been taking place since at least August and have occurred in several different areas of the city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WISH-TV Indianapolis.
Add your comments below
Fort Wayne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Amish Framing/Construction Crew
|6 hr
|just wondering
|1
|The Eden
|18 hr
|Funny Fellow
|1
|A 50 year old blond stripper named candy,was fr...
|Dec 22
|Faque
|1
|Adults present when baby dies may have been und... (Jan '13)
|Dec 18
|NeldaLou
|26
|Looking for adult breast feeding partner in for... (Apr '12)
|Nov '16
|Adrian
|24
|Donald Trump for President ..and here's Why.
|Nov '16
|Space Donkey
|3
|Avoid garnishment with part-time Job, (Feb '15)
|Oct '16
|Beck
|4
Find what you want!
Search Fort Wayne Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC