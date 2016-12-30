Fort Wayne woman dies in crash after ...

Fort Wayne woman dies in crash after van collides with SUV

The Allen County Coroner's Office identified the woman who died after a crash at the intersection of Amstutz and Schlatter Roads involving an SUV and a van early Friday morning. The deceased woman was identified as 25-year-old Colleen Stayer of Fort Wayne.

