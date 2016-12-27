Fort Wayne OWI arrests cut in half in last decade
The number of people getting arrested for drinking and driving is going down across the country. An OWI charge can have expensive fines, cost someone their job, and is now largely considered embarrassing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Wayne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A 50 year old blond stripper named candy,was fr...
|Dec 22
|Faque
|1
|Adults present when baby dies may have been und... (Jan '13)
|Dec 18
|NeldaLou
|26
|Looking for adult breast feeding partner in for... (Apr '12)
|Nov 28
|Adrian
|24
|Donald Trump for President ..and here's Why.
|Nov '16
|Space Donkey
|3
|Avoid garnishment with part-time Job, (Feb '15)
|Oct '16
|Beck
|4
|Nova Corp
|Oct '16
|hoosier
|2
|Women who like men who crossdress (Sep '13)
|Oct '16
|helmkej
|18
Find what you want!
Search Fort Wayne Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC