Fort Wayne cancer survivor owes his life to Riley Hospital
Fort Wayne teenager Keithan Birch is a cancer survivor who says he owes his life to Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis. NewsChannel 15 began following Keithan almost a dozen years ago when he was diagnosed with Desmoplastic Medulloblastoma, a rare form of brain cancer.
