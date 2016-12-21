Fisher's books draw more interest
Readers were snapping up copies of author Carrie Fisher's books Wednesday, particularly online, but interest locally was more moderate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Wayne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Amish Framing/Construction Crew
|7 hr
|just wondering
|1
|The Eden
|20 hr
|Funny Fellow
|1
|A 50 year old blond stripper named candy,was fr...
|Dec 22
|Faque
|1
|Adults present when baby dies may have been und... (Jan '13)
|Dec 18
|NeldaLou
|26
|Looking for adult breast feeding partner in for... (Apr '12)
|Nov '16
|Adrian
|24
|Donald Trump for President ..and here's Why.
|Nov '16
|Space Donkey
|3
|Avoid garnishment with part-time Job, (Feb '15)
|Oct '16
|Beck
|4
Find what you want!
Search Fort Wayne Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC