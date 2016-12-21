Decades later, couple re-creates firs...

Decades later, couple re-creates first date

Read more: WFFT-TV Fort Wayne

Thirty-six years later, a Fort Wayne couple recreated their very first date by joining hands and enjoying food from Don Hall's Gas House. 83-year-old Orval and 86- year-old Ellen went on their first date thirty-six years ago--something they say was love at first sight.

