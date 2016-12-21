Consumers' credit shaping up
Experian rates credit on a scale of 300 to 850. Here are the average credit scores for states and Indiana metropolitan statistical areas: Average credit card debt is down and credit scores are up in the Fort Wayne metropolitan statistical area, according to Experian's annual State of Credit report.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal Gazette.
Add your comments below
Fort Wayne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A 50 year old blond stripper named candy,was fr...
|Dec 22
|Faque
|1
|Adults present when baby dies may have been und... (Jan '13)
|Dec 18
|NeldaLou
|26
|Looking for adult breast feeding partner in for... (Apr '12)
|Nov 28
|Adrian
|24
|Donald Trump for President ..and here's Why.
|Nov '16
|Space Donkey
|3
|Avoid garnishment with part-time Job, (Feb '15)
|Oct '16
|Beck
|4
|Nova Corp
|Oct '16
|hoosier
|2
|Women who like men who crossdress (Sep '13)
|Oct '16
|helmkej
|18
Find what you want!
Search Fort Wayne Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC