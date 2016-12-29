Coats says bye, with a warning

Coats says bye, with a warning

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Daily Reporter

In a city of big egos and loud voices, U.S. Sen. Dan Coats provided a welcome dose of humility and quiet wisdom in Washington. The Republican senator "doesn't always feel the need to speak up, but when he does, people pay attention," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said in a tribute to Coats.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Wayne Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Amish Framing/Construction Crew 12 hr just wondering 1
The Eden Wed Funny Fellow 1
A 50 year old blond stripper named candy,was fr... Dec 22 Faque 1
Adults present when baby dies may have been und... (Jan '13) Dec 18 NeldaLou 26
Looking for adult breast feeding partner in for... (Apr '12) Nov '16 Adrian 24
Donald Trump for President ..and here's Why. Nov '16 Space Donkey 3
Avoid garnishment with part-time Job, (Feb '15) Oct '16 Beck 4
See all Fort Wayne Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Wayne Forum Now

Fort Wayne Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Wayne Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
 

Fort Wayne, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,092 • Total comments across all topics: 277,437,521

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC