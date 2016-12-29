Big third quarter leads to Mad Ants w...

Big third quarter leads to Mad Ants win over Grand Rapids

The Fort Wayne Mad Ants pushed past the Grand Rapids Drive 121- 106 at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum Wednesday night. After the Drive went on a 3-0 lead, Mad Ants forward Travis Leslie laid down a three-point bucket and continued to electrify the first quarter.

