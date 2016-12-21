1 killed in 2-car crash

The crash occurred when a man traveling south on Lima Road ran a red light at Progress Road and hit the victim's vehicle as it was negotiating a left turn off northbound Lima Road onto westbound Progress Road, Fort Wayne police said.

