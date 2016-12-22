1 dead, 1 critical, 16 more hospitali...

1 dead, 1 critical, 16 more hospitalized in US 33 bus crash

Thursday Dec 22

CHURUBUSCO, Ind. A person was killed and multiple more were hospitalized - one critically - when a motorcoach and a small SUV collided head-on along U.S. 33 north of Churubusco Thursday morning.

