Fourth of July weekend gets off to vi...

Fourth of July weekend gets off to violent start

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Northwest Florida Daily News

The Fourth of July weekend got off to a violent start Friday and Saturday with an apparent murder in Destin, shootings on Okaloosa Island and in Crestview, and a home invasion robbery and shooting in Niceville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Florida Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Walton Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Swinger lifestyle clubs in area? Fri same ole 2
Dustin the low life Adkins Jun 25 KKK 1
Where the weed? Jun 21 Josh911 1
Bare it all on the beach?? Jun 19 Swinging fun 2
Christopher Bos Jun 15 Invisibleme 1
News Mourners pay tribute to Judge Barron (Dec '08) May '17 In the know 14
Need a hook up! (Dec '16) May '17 Lexluther 4
See all Fort Walton Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Walton Beach Forum Now

Fort Walton Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Walton Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Gunman
 

Fort Walton Beach...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,635 • Total comments across all topics: 282,166,452

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC