Child found sleeping in room filled with marijuana
FORT WALTON BEACH – A 25-year-old woman was charged with felony child neglect after deputies found her child sleeping in a bedroom that smelled strongly of burnt marijuana.
Fort Walton Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bare it all on the beach??
|Jul 2
|sheila
|3
|want camp out in gulf. let me know
|Jul 2
|clint
|1
|Swinger lifestyle clubs in area?
|Jun 30
|same ole
|2
|Dustin the low life Adkins
|Jun 25
|KKK
|1
|Where the weed?
|Jun 21
|Josh911
|1
|Christopher Bos
|Jun 15
|Invisibleme
|1
|Mourners pay tribute to Judge Barron (Dec '08)
|May '17
|In the know
|14
