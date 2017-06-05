Woman stabs boyfrienda s bicycle, arm Updated at
A 34-year-old woman is behind bars after authorities say she stabbed her boyfriend in the arm because he was breaking up with her. According to a report from the Fort Walton Beach Police Department, Leeann Nicole Hood and a victim got into an altercation on June 3. When authorities arrived, the victim, apparently Hood's boyfriend, told a ... (more)
Read more at Northwest Florida Daily News.
