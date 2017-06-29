VIDEO: Sharks thrash in the water just feet from beachgoers in Florida
Dozens of people can be seen gathering around the sharks, including one woman who was splashing the sharks for some unknown reason. FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDTN-TV Dayton.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Walton Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dustin the low life Adkins
|Jun 25
|KKK
|1
|Where the weed?
|Jun 21
|Josh911
|1
|Bare it all on the beach??
|Jun 19
|Swinging fun
|2
|Swinger lifestyle clubs in area?
|Jun 19
|Swinging fun
|1
|Christopher Bos
|Jun 15
|Invisibleme
|1
|Mourners pay tribute to Judge Barron (Dec '08)
|May 30
|In the know
|14
|Need a hook up! (Dec '16)
|May '17
|Lexluther
|4
Find what you want!
Search Fort Walton Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC