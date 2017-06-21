The Latest: Cindy brings tornado threat to Gulf Coast
Much of Florida's Panhandle remains under a tornado watch as Tropical Storm Cindy looms in the Gulf of Mexico. Officials in Santa Rosa County, which is just east of Pensacola, tweeted that some roads were under water early Wednesday.
