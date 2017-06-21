The Latest: Cindy brings tornado thre...

The Latest: Cindy brings tornado threat to Gulf Coast

1 hr ago

Much of Florida's Panhandle remains under a tornado watch as Tropical Storm Cindy looms in the Gulf of Mexico. Officials in Santa Rosa County, which is just east of Pensacola, tweeted that some roads were under water early Wednesday.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Okaloosa County was issued at June 21 at 9:38AM EDT

