Thanks to LuLu's allergy menu, boy has first-ever dining-out experience
Holly Garrett shared this photo of her son, Isaac, eating dinner from the allergy menu at LuLu's in Destin on the restaurant's Facebook page. Their response? "This is one of the best posts we have ever seen on Facebook! It literally brought tears to our eyes."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Walton Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dustin the low life Adkins
|Sun
|KKK
|1
|Where the weed?
|Jun 21
|Josh911
|1
|Bare it all on the beach??
|Jun 19
|Swinging fun
|2
|Swinger lifestyle clubs in area?
|Jun 19
|Swinging fun
|1
|Christopher Bos
|Jun 15
|Invisibleme
|1
|Mourners pay tribute to Judge Barron (Dec '08)
|May 30
|In the know
|14
|Need a hook up! (Dec '16)
|May 27
|Lexluther
|4
Find what you want!
Search Fort Walton Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC