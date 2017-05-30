Possible FWB fire fees dona t sit well with church leaders
A city staff-recommended annual fire assessment of 5 cents per square foot on churches for fiscal 2018 doesn't sit well with local church leaders such as the Rev.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Florida Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Walton Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mourners pay tribute to Judge Barron (Dec '08)
|May 30
|In the know
|14
|Need a hook up!
|May 27
|Lexluther
|4
|Bare it all on the beach??
|May '17
|Tmack24
|1
|Niceville, FL Middle School Addie R Lewis
|May '17
|jackiet75
|1
|girls
|Apr '17
|yoo
|1
|looking to move to Destin can you help.
|Apr '17
|Uknow
|7
|Beach rules ?
|Apr '17
|JustTookAhugeTrump
|12
Find what you want!
Search Fort Walton Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC