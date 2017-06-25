Physical rehab center breaks ground for expansion Updated at
The institute on Wednesday hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the expansion, which will include an outdoor therapy garden, an expansion of the physical therapy gym and 10 inpatient rooms, with four being equipped for obese patients.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Florida Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Walton Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dustin the low life Adkins
|Jun 25
|KKK
|1
|Where the weed?
|Jun 21
|Josh911
|1
|Bare it all on the beach??
|Jun 19
|Swinging fun
|2
|Swinger lifestyle clubs in area?
|Jun 19
|Swinging fun
|1
|Christopher Bos
|Jun 15
|Invisibleme
|1
|Mourners pay tribute to Judge Barron (Dec '08)
|May 30
|In the know
|14
|Need a hook up! (Dec '16)
|May '17
|Lexluther
|4
Find what you want!
Search Fort Walton Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC