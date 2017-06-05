Operation Shady Lane suspects still at-large down to 8
A total of eight suspects remain at-large Wednesday from Operation Shady Lane, the multi-agency investigation that targeted heroin trafficking in Okaloosa County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Florida Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Walton Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mourners pay tribute to Judge Barron (Dec '08)
|May 30
|In the know
|14
|Need a hook up!
|May 27
|Lexluther
|4
|Bare it all on the beach??
|May '17
|Tmack24
|1
|Niceville, FL Middle School Addie R Lewis
|May '17
|jackiet75
|1
|girls
|Apr '17
|yoo
|1
|looking to move to Destin can you help.
|Apr '17
|Uknow
|7
|Beach rules ?
|Apr '17
|JustTookAhugeTrump
|12
Find what you want!
Search Fort Walton Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC