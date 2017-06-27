One injured in Eglin Parkway wreck
FORT WALTON BEACH – A 22-year-old man was taken to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center on Monday after his car was struck on Eglin Parkway S.E. The victim, Anthony McGriff, was driving northbound in a black Hyundai Sonata at 12:55 p.m. Monday when 32-year-old Crystal Grant, driving south on Eglin Parkway in a silver Mazda 6, ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Florida Daily News.
Add your comments below
Fort Walton Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dustin the low life Adkins
|Sun
|KKK
|1
|Where the weed?
|Jun 21
|Josh911
|1
|Bare it all on the beach??
|Jun 19
|Swinging fun
|2
|Swinger lifestyle clubs in area?
|Jun 19
|Swinging fun
|1
|Christopher Bos
|Jun 15
|Invisibleme
|1
|Mourners pay tribute to Judge Barron (Dec '08)
|May 30
|In the know
|14
|Need a hook up! (Dec '16)
|May 27
|Lexluther
|4
Find what you want!
Search Fort Walton Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC