One injured in Eglin Parkway wreck

FORT WALTON BEACH – A 22-year-old man was taken to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center on Monday after his car was struck on Eglin Parkway S.E. The victim, Anthony McGriff, was driving northbound in a black Hyundai Sonata at 12:55 p.m. Monday when 32-year-old Crystal Grant, driving south on Eglin Parkway in a silver Mazda 6, ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Florida Daily News.