NWS: June rainiest on record for Okaloosa
NWS Mobile meteorologist Ryan Rogers said rainfall totals for the area in the month of June capped at 15.85 inches, well over the previous June record of 11.75 inches that fell in June 2003.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Florida Daily News.
