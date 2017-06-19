LGBTQA march set for Saturday in Nice...

LGBTQA march set for Saturday in Niceville

Organizer Jonathan Scott Carr, 26, of Valparaiso, says he thought of the idea for the Niceville LGBTQA March for Equality after moving back to the area from Texas two-and-a-half years ago and realizing there were no organized Pride events.

