Lawsuit: Florida strip club refused to hire male bartender
A Florida strip club accused of hiring only women bartenders and refusing to hire a man is facing a federal lawsuit. A lawsuit filed Thursday by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission says Sammy's Gentlemen's Club in Fort Walton Beach violated federal law by refusing to hire a male applicant because of his gender and by failing to maintain federally required employment records.
