Former Magnolia Medical Clinic being ...

Former Magnolia Medical Clinic being demolished to make way for houses

Next Story Prev Story
36 min ago Read more: Northwest Florida Daily News

Two months after the staff at Magnolia Medical Clinic moved to their new location, the building they called home for six decades is being demolished.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Florida Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Walton Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Where the weed? Wed Josh911 1
Bare it all on the beach?? Jun 19 Swinging fun 2
Swinger lifestyle clubs in area? Jun 19 Swinging fun 1
Christopher Bos Jun 15 Invisibleme 1
News Mourners pay tribute to Judge Barron (Dec '08) May 30 In the know 14
Need a hook up! May 27 Lexluther 4
Niceville, FL Middle School Addie R Lewis May '17 jackiet75 1
See all Fort Walton Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Walton Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Okaloosa County was issued at June 22 at 1:55PM EDT

Fort Walton Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Walton Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Cuba
 

Fort Walton Beach...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,346 • Total comments across all topics: 281,952,809

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC