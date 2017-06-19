Florida beachgoers run toward school of sharks just offshore in Panhandle
At least a dozen beachgoers run toward the sharks in a Facebook video taken by Stephanie Stevens Adcock on Okaloosa Island, near Fort Walton Beach. One woman is shown running up to within inches of one of the approximately seven sharks and splashing water onto it, even though the shark was already submerged.
