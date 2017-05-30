EDITORIAL: Scott vetoes Gulfview Hote...

EDITORIAL: Scott vetoes Gulfview Hotel funding

Next Story Prev Story
31 min ago Read more: Northwest Florida Daily News

When the 2017 Budget Turkey Watch Report was released last week, locals scanned it to find out which area projects were recommended to be axed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Florida Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Walton Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mourners pay tribute to Judge Barron (Dec '08) May 30 In the know 14
Need a hook up! May 27 Lexluther 4
Bare it all on the beach?? May '17 Tmack24 1
Niceville, FL Middle School Addie R Lewis May '17 jackiet75 1
girls Apr '17 yoo 1
looking to move to Destin can you help. Apr '17 Uknow 7
Beach rules ? Apr '17 JustTookAhugeTrump 12
See all Fort Walton Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Walton Beach Forum Now

Fort Walton Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Walton Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Microsoft
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Stanley Cup
  5. North Korea
 

Fort Walton Beach...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,329 • Total comments across all topics: 281,478,541

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC