Did Joe Scarborough Play Any Role In His (Female) Aide's Death In His Office in 2001?

Or just CLICK THIS LINK to start shopping for anything. Don't worry - anything you buy through it will pay Daily Pundit a commission! Thanks! In the morning of July 20, 2001, the body of Lori Klausutis, who had worked as an aide to Republican Congressman Joe Scarborough for approximately two years, was found in Scarborough's Fort Walton Beach, Florida, office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Pundit.