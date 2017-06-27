A Lively Tortoise Runs Freely Around a Pet Store With a Tethered Balloon Showing His Location

"Petland" in Ft. Walton Beach, Florida, gives a turtle the run of the place - by tying a ballon around his shell 2 keep track of where he is at all times in the store!!! A store clerk told me, "he loves his balloon" I followed this turtle around the entire store taking his photo - he turned out to be extremely energetic!!! Wanting to know more about this curious situation, Rohrer spoke with an employee who told her that the tortoise was an African Spur Thigh named Sebastian who lives with another employee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Laughing Squid.