A Lively Tortoise Runs Freely Around a Pet Store With a Tethered Balloon Showing His Location
"Petland" in Ft. Walton Beach, Florida, gives a turtle the run of the place - by tying a ballon around his shell 2 keep track of where he is at all times in the store!!! A store clerk told me, "he loves his balloon" I followed this turtle around the entire store taking his photo - he turned out to be extremely energetic!!! Wanting to know more about this curious situation, Rohrer spoke with an employee who told her that the tortoise was an African Spur Thigh named Sebastian who lives with another employee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Laughing Squid.
Add your comments below
Fort Walton Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dustin the low life Adkins
|Jun 25
|KKK
|1
|Where the weed?
|Jun 21
|Josh911
|1
|Bare it all on the beach??
|Jun 19
|Swinging fun
|2
|Swinger lifestyle clubs in area?
|Jun 19
|Swinging fun
|1
|Christopher Bos
|Jun 15
|Invisibleme
|1
|Mourners pay tribute to Judge Barron (Dec '08)
|May 30
|In the know
|14
|Need a hook up! (Dec '16)
|May '17
|Lexluther
|4
Find what you want!
Search Fort Walton Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC