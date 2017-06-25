25 pm
The Walton County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who is eluding authorities and has failed to register as a sex offender. Eric Ray Weston, 34, who also uses the alias Eric Green, is a registered sexual predator who was released from incarceration in Georgia on May 28, 2017.
