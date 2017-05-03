This Weekend: May 5-7
Wine Festival: Chautauqua Winery in DeFuniak Springs will host a Spring Festival Saturday, May 6 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Enjoy live music, arts and crafts vendors and of course, free wine tasting! For more information visit chautauquawineryfestivals.com or call 850-892-5887.
