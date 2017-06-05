Springfield Airport Expects 1 Million Passengers
A spokesman for the airport says the airport has grown by about 30% in the last five years, making it one of the fastest growing of its size nationwide. He says he thinks the economy in southwest Missouri is doing pretty well, making more people have money and want to travel.
