Preparing for the worst
During the county's annual hurricane training exercise, 30 emergency agencies worked together to evacuate Fort Walton Beach Medical Center, dispatch Coast Guard units to flooded regions and turn local schools into shelters. "We're practicing for hurricane landfall," said Randy McDaniel, Okaloosa County's chief of emergency management, ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Florida Daily News.
Add your comments below
Fort Walton Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Niceville, FL Middle School Addie R Lewis
|14 hr
|jackiet75
|1
|girls
|Apr 16
|yoo
|1
|looking to move to Destin can you help.
|Apr 16
|Uknow
|7
|Beach rules ?
|Apr 6
|JustTookAhugeTrump
|12
|. Destin by ocean
|Apr 6
|JustTookAhugeTrump
|7
|Fishing at destin marina
|Apr 6
|Yup
|2
|what a crappy town fwb has become (May '06)
|Apr 3
|InvisibleMe
|6
Find what you want!
Search Fort Walton Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC