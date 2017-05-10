Police Blotter: Woman passes out in strangera s driveway
A woman who passed out in the driveway of a home that wasn't hers was arrested after officers broke her car windows to reach her.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Florida Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Walton Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bare it all on the beach??
|May 2
|Tmack24
|1
|Need a hook up!
|May 2
|SwisherSweeeet
|3
|Niceville, FL Middle School Addie R Lewis
|May 1
|jackiet75
|1
|girls
|Apr 16
|yoo
|1
|looking to move to Destin can you help.
|Apr 16
|Uknow
|7
|Beach rules ?
|Apr '17
|JustTookAhugeTrump
|12
|. Destin by ocean
|Apr '17
|JustTookAhugeTrump
|7
Find what you want!
Search Fort Walton Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC