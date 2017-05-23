Police Blotter: Men arrested for alleged sexual act in park
A 47-year-old Fort Walton Beach man was charged with indecent exposure in public after he was caught with his pants down at Oak Tree Nature Park.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Florida Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Walton Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bare it all on the beach??
|May 2
|Tmack24
|1
|Need a hook up!
|May 2
|SwisherSweeeet
|3
|Niceville, FL Middle School Addie R Lewis
|May 1
|jackiet75
|1
|girls
|Apr '17
|yoo
|1
|looking to move to Destin can you help.
|Apr '17
|Uknow
|7
|Beach rules ?
|Apr '17
|JustTookAhugeTrump
|12
|. Destin by ocean
|Apr '17
|JustTookAhugeTrump
|7
Find what you want!
Search Fort Walton Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC