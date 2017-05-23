Florida teenager arrested after answering FaceTime call
Chandler Ridge Carlyle was charged with grand theft after he answered a FaceTime call from police on a stole cell phone. Chandler Ridge Carlyle, 18, from Fort Walton Beach was arrested after police said he answered a FaceTime call from them on a stolen cell phone.
