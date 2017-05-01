Emergency crews respond to rush hour ...

Emergency crews respond to rush hour wreck in FWB

35 min ago

A three-vehicle wreck Monday afternoon in Fort Walton Beach temporarily shut down both northbound lanes of Eglin Parkway as emergency crews worked to clear the scene.

