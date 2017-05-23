Boy struck by car on Hollywood
A 7-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon as he tried to cross Hollywood Boulevard, according to Jo Soria, spokeswoman for the city of Fort Walton Beach. According to witnesses, the boy tried to run across Hollywood from Bass Avenue and was struck by a westbound Nissan Maxima driven by a 25-year-old man.
Read more at Northwest Florida Daily News.
