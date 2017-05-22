Alleged phone thief a Facetimesa with deputy
A Fort Walton Beach teen who reportedly took someone's cell phone sealed his fate when the responding Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office deputy “Facetimed” the victim's phone and the defendant answered.
